English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Why global capital is souring on China

    Geopolitics, and hegemonic rivalry, are part of the story—a key part but not the whole story. Geoeconomics, a troubled economy, domestic policy, and the risk of war over Taiwan are the other parts to the growing unease towards China

    Vivek Y Kelkar
    August 08, 2023 / 08:34 AM IST
    Why global capital is souring on China

    China’s both inward and outward FDI is on the decline with increasing scrutiny by Western governments.

    Highlights:  The US is trying to stop investments into China through passing Bills that impose restrictions  Investments into China from US have dried up with private equity fund raising down 89 percent in H1 of 2023   Market valuations of Chinese firms have slumped, real estate is showing stress  China’s new anti-espionage law seeks to increase state intervention in private investments   Beijing seeks to control investment decisions of private equity funds     The US House China Committee Chairman, Mike Gallagher, has named it quite...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Autos await festive cheer after damp July

      Aug 7, 2023 / 02:24 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: INDIA needs to strengthen its bond ahead of 2024 LS polls, the buzz surrounding...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers