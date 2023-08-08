Why global capital is souring on China

China’s both inward and outward FDI is on the decline with increasing scrutiny by Western governments.

Highlights: The US is trying to stop investments into China through passing Bills that impose restrictions Investments into China from US have dried up with private equity fund raising down 89 percent in H1 of 2023 Market valuations of Chinese firms have slumped, real estate is showing stress China’s new anti-espionage law seeks to increase state intervention in private investments Beijing seeks to control investment decisions of private equity funds The US House China Committee Chairman, Mike Gallagher, has named it quite...