Why gig workers need unions to champion their rights

A recent report by the startup platform CIIE.CO highlights the anxiety that gig workers go through on a constant basis. While they do find jobs on the many platforms that are a part of the tech-enabled economy, growth, both professional and financial, is stagnant. At a time when traditional sectors just aren’t generating enough new jobs, most of them turn to these platforms as the only source of employment. But once in, they find life in the gig lane...