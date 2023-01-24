English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Why Eurozone avoiding a recession is no reason to celebrate  

    I If the Eurozone avoids a recession, it will be by the skin of its teeth and the re-opening of the Chinese economy does not mean its real estate problem will go away 

    Shishir Asthana
    January 24, 2023 / 12:35 PM IST
    Why Eurozone avoiding a recession is no reason to celebrate  

    WEF Chief Economists Outlook, January 2023, reveals how businesses can prepare for looming turbulence

    Highlights  There has been a marked change in market sentiment for the better  The hope is that the Eurozone will avoid a recession and China will stage a turnaround in growth  Both assumptions could be flawed  Natural gas prices could flare up again  China’s real estate problem has no easy solutions  The relief could be short-lived    With the speed at which economic outlooks are changing, it would seem economists are mimicking swing traders. Only a few weeks back at the start of 2023, economists and analysts...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Banks lend a hand to earnings amid global headwinds

      Jan 23, 2023 / 03:01 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India a bright spot in bleak global economy, warehousing is the next big thing,...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers