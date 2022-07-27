English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Why do we still bother with active funds?

    ‘Manager vs Machine’ report finds that passive funds have fared better in choppy markets

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Jul 27, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    Why do we still bother with active funds?

    Claer Barrett Have you dared to look at your investment portfolio recently? I have sympathy for “armchair investors” who would rather hide under a cushion than see how badly their Isa or Sipp has been clobbered since the start of this year. However, some research about active funds made me sit up and take notice this week. In the first six months of this year, nearly two-thirds (60 per cent) of actively-managed equity funds have fallen further than the market. Yes, you read...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Will Zomato deliver profit anytime soon?

      Jul 26, 2022 / 04:14 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Axis Bank presses profit button, UltraTech faces margin test, RBI’s rupee firefight, inflation endgame and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers