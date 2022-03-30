Why Biden's promise of gas to the EU makes no sense 

In a headline grabbing announcement in the midst of a war between Russia and Ukraine, US President Joe Biden announced that the US will replace Russia as the dominant natural gas supplier to Europe. President Biden and European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen announced the trans-Atlantic pact in Brussels. The announcement came two weeks after the EU proposed REPowerEU, a plan that advocated a total break with Russia as the largest foreign energy supplier, as a protest against Putin's assault...