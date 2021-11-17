Who will be the new Chairperson of the US Fed?

At a highly anticipated news conference on November 3, Jerome Powell said the Fed was sticking by its bedrock economic forecast: COVID-19 will eventually fade, which, in turn, will enable supply chain bottlenecks to unsnarl.

Inflation is back at the top of the news charts in the United States with wholesale prices skyrocketing by a whopping 8.6 percent in October 2021 as compared to a year ago. The big question facing US policymakers now is whether inflation can be considered ‘transitory’ or is it here to stay, at least for a while? Amidst the uncertainty over inflation and the likely monetary policy response to it, there is also the big question over who will...