When will rural FMCG demand recover? The answer lies in purchasing power

Highlights Rural demand has been sluggish for a long time Harvests have been good, but input costs have risen The majority of the rural population depends on wages The rise in rural wages has not been enough to beat inflation As a result, rural purchasing power has been squeezed Rural FMCG demand has been a laggard for several quarters now and shows no signs of reviving. Even though there have been positive signs for farm income such as higher realisations for crops such as cereals, it’s not benefiting overall consumption. In Hindustan Unilever’s...