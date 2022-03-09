Wheat exports — Look beyond war opportunities 

(Image: Shutterstock)

India is the second-largest producer of wheat in the world after China, accounting for nearly 14 percent of the global output. According to official estimates, the country’s wheat production is set to touch a new record of 111.32 million tonnes in the 2021-22 crop year (July-June) as against 109.59 million tonnes in the previous year. Even with such impressive production figures, India does not figure on the top ten list of wheat exporters of the world. At present, India accounts...