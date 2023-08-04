English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    What’s driving M&M’s move to buy a stake in RBL Bank

    For now, M&M remains a group which derives the bulk of its revenue - 55 percent - from its automotive business

    Sundeep Khanna
    August 04, 2023 / 08:53 AM IST
    What’s driving M&M’s move to buy a stake in RBL Bank

    India’s conglomerates have always seen financial services as a necessary line of business to cash in on the opportunities that the rising lending needs of a rapidly growing economy present and to build sticky relationships with their customers across product lines

    Mahindra & Mahindra’s recent acquisition of a 3.53 percent stake in RBL Bank, along with the hint of hiking it further to the maximum permissible 9.9 percent, raises questions about the group’s larger objective. Is this part of M&M’s years-long pursuit of an entry into banking, a dream which ended nine years ago when it decided not to apply for a license in view of the guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)? Or is it merely...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Ambuja-Sanghi deal, a step towards cementing consolidation 

      Aug 3, 2023 / 02:45 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: July PMI data shows strong economy, US credit rating downgrade no big deal, Ind...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers