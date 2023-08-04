What’s driving M&M’s move to buy a stake in RBL Bank

India’s conglomerates have always seen financial services as a necessary line of business to cash in on the opportunities that the rising lending needs of a rapidly growing economy present and to build sticky relationships with their customers across product lines

Mahindra & Mahindra’s recent acquisition of a 3.53 percent stake in RBL Bank, along with the hint of hiking it further to the maximum permissible 9.9 percent, raises questions about the group’s larger objective. Is this part of M&M’s years-long pursuit of an entry into banking, a dream which ended nine years ago when it decided not to apply for a license in view of the guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)? Or is it merely...