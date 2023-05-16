What's behind the central bank’s hoarding of gold

Highlights RBI added 34.22 metric tonnes of gold in FY23, taking gold reserves to 794.64 tonnes. The proportion of gold in India’s forex reserves rose to a five-year high of 8.06 percent Other central banks like those in Singapore, China, and Turkey are big buyers in the market Central banks globally have accumulated gold reserves this year at a pace never seen since 1967 Four of the five BRICS nations are among the most aggressive gold buyers Central banks across the globe are on a...