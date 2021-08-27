What the US Fed decision means for India

A guard walks in front of a Federal Reserve image before press conference in Washington. (File photo)

Ananya Roy The US Fed will meet for a policy review at the end of this month, and financial markets have been holding their breath the world over. This might be their first rate-cut since the housing crisis of 2008, and that too a proactive one… without waiting for a recession to actually take hold. Tweets from the White House have intensified the spotlight on the Fed as well. But, how is this expected to impact the Indian economy and...