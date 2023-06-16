What the price of an ancient Roman nail tells us about value

Jun 16, 2023 / 01:02 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

About 2,000 years ago, Roman soldiers buried a million nails in a four-metre pit. (iStock photo/File)

Tim Harford Fifty miles north of what is now Edinburgh and nearly 2,000 years ago, the Roman empire’s Twentieth Legion began to build a fort near the River Tay. By Roman standards, it was unremarkable, despite its 20-hectare size and earthworks several metres thick. It boasted a forge, hospital and granaries, but lacked baths and aqueducts — perhaps because it was abandoned just a few years after construction started, as the Romans began to pull out of Scotland. They left behind...