English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    What the price of an ancient Roman nail tells us about value

    About 2,000 years ago, Roman soldiers buried a million nails in a four-metre pit. Why?

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Jun 16, 2023 / 01:02 PM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    What the price of an ancient Roman nail tells us about value

    About 2,000 years ago, Roman soldiers buried a million nails in a four-metre pit. (iStock photo/File)

    Tim Harford Fifty miles north of what is now Edinburgh and nearly 2,000 years ago, the Roman empire’s Twentieth Legion began to build a fort near the River Tay. By Roman standards, it was unremarkable, despite its 20-hectare size and earthworks several metres thick. It boasted a forge, hospital and granaries, but lacked baths and aqueducts — perhaps because it was abandoned just a few years after construction started, as the Romans began to pull out of Scotland. They left behind...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Requiem for India’s infra dream or a reality in the making?

      Jun 16, 2023 / 02:59 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: US drug shortages an opportunity for India, investment advisers at risk of phas...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers