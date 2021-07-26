What growing mangoes in Italy tells us about climate change and the future of food

Emiko Terazono in London
At the fertile foothills of Mount Etna, Andrea Passanisi surveys his avocado grove under Sicily’s blue skies. He started growing the tropical fruit in what used to be his grandfather’s vineyard and, helped by the warming climate, is now sending his produce across Europe.
Passanisi discovered a love for avocados on a trip to Brazil as a teenager two decades ago, and decided on his return home to experiment with growing them in Sicily. Abandoning plans to...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The noose is tightening around Big Tech
Jul 26, 2021 / 03:50 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: China’s Tibet messaging, long road ahead for Yes Bank, ITC’s ring of security, Monsoon Watch 2021, upcoming Fed policy review, mangoes and climate change, and more