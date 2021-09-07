MARKET NEWS

What explains the surprise rally in Indian bonds?

The rally in the government bond market at a time when real interest rates are negative might seem incongruous, but with the market flush with liquidity and no sign of inflation-fuelling demand, the party may continue 

Sangita Mehta
September 07, 2021 / 01:14 PM IST
What explains the surprise rally in Indian bonds?

Indian government bonds have seen a surprise rally in the last 10 days. Yields on the benchmark 10-year bond have dipped almost 11 basis points since 26 August to 6.14 percent. The rally is all the more surprising since the 10-year bond yield had soared to a high of 6.28 percent last month after Jayanth Varma, a member of the Reserve Bank of India’s rate setting panel, had questioned the accommodative stance of monetary policy. But sentiments seem to have been...

