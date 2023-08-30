What explains JSW Steel’s attraction for Teck Resources’ steelmaking coal business?

Steel

JSW Steel’s reportedly interested in Canada’s Teck Resources’ coking coal business, with recent reports indicating it may buy a 20-40 percent stake while earlier reports had also pointed to it bidding for a 75 percent stake as part of a consortium. For steel companies preparing for a low carbon future, its coal assets are valuable. In early 2023, Teck Resources had planned to spin off the steelmaking coal business, and Japan’s Nippon Steel was to take a 10 percent stake...