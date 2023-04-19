What China’s rocking GDP numbers mean for India’s steel producers

Iron ore prices have been signalling a bearish outlook for steel stocks, having fallen from a level of $130 a tonne in mid-March to $120 a tonne now. The steel-making ingredient’s price offers a reasonably good signal of the direction of steel prices too. It’s no surprise then to see that steel prices in Asia have turned weak. But, the real surprise is that these took place despite a bright 4.5 percent GDP growth reported by China, a large...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | India's large talent pool is bringing home the dollars
Apr 18, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India's GDP projection much lower in Asia, a pivot in the making, investors tur...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers