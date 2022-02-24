What advance PMIs for February say about growth, inflation, supply crunch

What do the latest leading indicators say about growth and inflation this month? Has there been some easing of the supply crunch? If so, does that mean inflation will start to come down? Tentative answers to these questions can be gleaned from the Flash Purchasing Managers Indices (PMIs) for the current month, which provide an early snapshot of economic activity. The story this month in the US, the UK and the Eurozone is of recovery from the Omicron wave. Let’s...