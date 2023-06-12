Welcome the brave new world of GenAI, but manage the creative destruction

While Europe has taken the lead in developing a regulatory framework for AI, the US has gone down a somewhat different path.

Highlights While AI can usher in a brave new world, it can also have many undesirable consequences The Responsible AI Resource Kit developed by NASSCOM can serve as a handbook for adopting AI in a responsible way The European Union has proposed an act which will classify AI systems by risk and mandate a list of dos and don’ts The efficiency gains from AI will generate a greater surplus in business processes and other fields like education and healthcare It is up to the...