We want to be a Rs 3,000-crore company by 2025, says CEO of VST Tillers Tractors

Image credit: Suneesh K

The company is the undisputed market leader in power tillers (walking tractors), but VST Tillers Tractors still wants to expand this segment, says its CEO Antony Cherukara. While VST is almost running at full capacity in power tillers, the company is working to better utilise its plant and capacity by increasing efficiency. The CEO feels it needs to invest in the mechanisation of small farm manufacturing as well. Cherukara admits that the industry fortunes are still heavily dependent on weather and...