Wall Street seeks ways to skirt Joe Biden’s share buyback tax

Eric Platt and Nicholas Megaw in New York Bankers and lawyers on Wall Street are hunting for ways to help companies buy back shares next year without having to pay millions of dollars in extra tax, a move that risks blunting one of the main revenue generators in Joe Biden’s climate and health package. At the centre of their efforts is the use of accelerated share repurchase (ASR) programmes, a commonly used mechanism allowing companies to complete buybacks that can be...