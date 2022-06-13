English
    Use poor show in environmental performance to take right policies forward

    Instead of getting unduly aggressive about our low rank, a better approach would be to consider the reasons for our poor performance and change policies accordingly 

    Subir Roy
    June 13, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST
    While it will be relatively easier for developed countries to retain their level of income while cutting down emissions, the challenge before India will be to raise incomes even as it seeks to lower emissions. (Representative image)

    In the latest Environmental Performance Index 2022 which ranks 180 countries across the world, India has come out absolutely at the bottom with a rank of 180. Predictably, the government has rejected the finding of the index and raised some specific objections. Equally predictably, the experts behind the report have defended their exercise and offered to clarify. It is a bit dramatic to come out absolutely at the bottom, but it is useful to remember that India was not ranked...

