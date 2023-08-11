English
    US investors face uncertain future in China after tech ban

    Private equity and venture capital funds targeted in Biden administration’s crackdown

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Aug 11, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    Kaye Wiggins and Qianer Liu in Hong Kong, Will Louch and Ivan Levingston in London, Demetri Sevastopulo in Washington and George Hammond and Tabby Kinder in San Francisco After President Joe Biden announced a ban on US investment in some of China's critical tech industries, the founder of a Shanghai-based semiconductor start-up felt forced to react. "After the news came out, I was determined to move the team out of China, at least part of the team," the person said, asking...

