US investors face uncertain future in China after tech ban

Aug 11, 2023

Kaye Wiggins and Qianer Liu in Hong Kong, Will Louch and Ivan Levingston in London, Demetri Sevastopulo in Washington and George Hammond and Tabby Kinder in San Francisco After President Joe Biden announced a ban on US investment in some of China’s critical tech industries, the founder of a Shanghai-based semiconductor start-up felt forced to react. “After the news came out, I was determined to move the team out of China, at least part of the team,” the person said, asking...