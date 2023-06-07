US economic wars: first as farce, then as tragedy

The charge against Japan was the same as that being levelled against China now---that it was using a deliberately undervalued currency to boost its exports and rack up huge current account surpluses, while keeping its own markets relatively closed

This is not the first time that the US has unleashed an economic war against a competitor that got too big for its boots. The current campaign against China echoes the trade war it unleashed against Japan in the nineteen eighties. Semiconductors had a starring role in that war, just as they have in the current one. Japan bashing Michael Crichton, a prolific American author who wrote books such as Jurassic Park, the Lost World and many others that went on...