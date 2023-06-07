English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    US economic wars: first as farce, then as tragedy

    The US economic war against China echoes the trade war against Japan in the eighties

    Manas Chakravarty
    June 07, 2023 / 08:55 AM IST
    US economic wars: first as farce, then as tragedy

    The charge against Japan was the same as that being levelled against China now---that it was using a deliberately undervalued currency to boost its exports and rack up huge current account surpluses, while keeping its own markets relatively closed

    This is not the first time that the US has unleashed an economic war against a competitor that got too big for its boots. The current campaign against China echoes the trade war it unleashed against Japan in the nineteen eighties. Semiconductors had a starring role in that war, just as they have in the current one. Japan bashing Michael Crichton, a prolific American author who wrote books such as Jurassic Park, the Lost World and many others that went on...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | IT stocks get a harsh reality check

      Jun 6, 2023 / 03:16 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Panorama: China's economic growth and index returns gap widens, the untold story behind the OPEC meet, su...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers