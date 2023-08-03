US credit rating downgrade no big deal

What is important is US government debt as a percentage of nominal GDP going up and that causing the overall economic environment to deteriorate

Fitch downgrading the credit rating of the US has sent ripples around world markets. The markets were down on Wednesday but that was partly because they were self-correcting after an extended period of gains. A good number of investors and analysts expect the impact of the downgrade to be limited. This despite Fitch foreseeing a fiscal deterioration and erosion of governance over the next three years. Fitch has pointed to a high and growing general debt burden of the US government...