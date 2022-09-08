Upscale hotels primed for growth with caution

representative image

A better-than-expected rebound in domestic travel and the vacationing trend in the June quarter and thereafter are pointers to what’s in store for the hotel sector ahead. As the fear of Covid-19 waned, with a lower intensity of infection during the recent waves, leisure travel improved. Pan-India occupancy rates (ORs) in the June quarter (Q1FY2023) rose to 65 percent, enabling hotels to gradually increase room tariffs. This is reflected in the higher average room rates (ARRs), which went up from...