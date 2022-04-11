English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    You're Invited:#SantoAndCJ are coming to you LIVE - this Monday, 11th April, 9AM & 3PM - for your ultimate vibe check on Dalal Street! Don't miss it.
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    UN climate report — Will the world take note and act fast? 

    Developing countries such as India can benefit if the IPCC panel’s realistic suggestions are put into practice

    Abhijit Kumar Dutta
    April 11, 2022 / 08:25 AM IST
    UN climate report — Will the world take note and act fast? 

    (Representative Image)

    Climate scientists have issued a dire warning. In a report last week, prepared under the aegis of the United Nations, environmental researchers have observed that while global climate policies and goal posts look good on paper, in reality, a lot still needs to be done to mitigate the catastrophic impact of global warming. The near 3000-page working group report, titled Climate Change 2022: Mitigation of Climate Change and prepared by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), says that carbon emissions are...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Fledgling Hawk

      Apr 8, 2022 / 04:23 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: A high-growth bet, Weekly Tactical Pick, Sri Lanka’s descent, Personal Finance and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers