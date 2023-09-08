Uday Kotak’s success as a banker has overshadowed his entrepreneurial achievements 

Uday Kotak, the founder and promoter of Kotak Mahindra Bank, stepped down from his role as Managing Director & CEO, effective September 1

The arrest of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in connection with an alleged loan fraud, brings into stark relief the achievements of another 1990s entrepreneur who hung up his boots on the same day. Uday Kotak has had his share of run-ins with the banking regulator Reserve Bank of India (RBI) over bringing down his stake in Kotak Bank to the required level as well as the cap on his term as MD and...