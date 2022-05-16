English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    U-turn on wheat exports — Who is the winner? 

    Sudden decision to ban wheat exports denies farmers better price realisation while offering little to consumers by way of price comfort as current inflation is more a global phenomenon 

    Abhijit Kumar Dutta
    May 16, 2022 / 11:27 AM IST
    U-turn on wheat exports — Who is the winner? 

    Representative image

    Has the latest retail inflation print unnerved the central government? The Centre’s volte-face on wheat export is a classic example of the government's indecisiveness in the face of rising prices. Only a day after outlining the country’s grand plan to step up wheat export, the central government went ahead and banned the outbound shipment of the cereal grain, apparently to tame local prices. On May 12, the commerce ministry came out with a statement, saying, “The Centre will send trade delegations...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro​ Panorama | Auto wreck

      May 12, 2022 / 05:58 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro​ Panorama: Bond yields flashing red, Sri Lankan crisis decoded, Jinping eyes third term, Start-Up Street and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers