Twitter’s CEO seeks to ‘swing back’ in Elon Musk takeover battle

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal

Hannah Murphy in San Francisco The $44bn takeover of Twitter has been punctuated by public clashes between two executives with wildly differing styles: brash, outspoken billionaire Elon Musk, and the social media company’s more measured and diplomatic chief, Parag Agrawal. Musk has publicly goaded Twitter’s lesser-known leader on the social media platform and repeatedly threatened to walk away from the deal, citing concerns about its fake accounts data. Backed into a corner less than a year into his tenure, the enigmatic Agrawal...