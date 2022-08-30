English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Webinar alert | Opening Bell Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just 499 INR for PRO !
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Twitter: Whether Elon Musk wins his case or not, metrics should be reconsidered

    Social media groups have for too long had their own way regarding the creation of accounts and how they get calculated

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Aug 30, 2022 / 12:45 PM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    Twitter: Whether Elon Musk wins his case or not, metrics should be reconsidered

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk (File image)

    Twitter says spam and fake accounts make up less than 5 per cent of its monetisable daily users. Elon Musk is trying to extract himself from a $44bn deal to buy the social media company by arguing that this figure is a gross underestimate. A whistleblower has since claimed that Twitter deliberately misled regulators about security. Neither claim guarantees Musk’s case. But there is reason to think Twitter’s valuation is too high. The company says that it has 237.8mn daily...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Fed officials show markets the mirror

      Aug 19, 2022 / 05:15 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Axis Bank’s key pivot, climate action gets a reality check, Voltas goes for a trade-off, a trading formula for steady returns and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers