Twitter may beat Elon Musk in court and still lose

Jul 15, 2022 / 01:50 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Elon Musk

John Thornhill People said that Donald Trump should be taken seriously, but not literally. Elon Musk now appears to be copying the former US president’s playbook. When in April the world’s richest man offered to buy Twitter for $44bn, it seems he meant it seriously, but not literally. Last week, Musk said he was pulling out of the deal, accusing the social media company of providing “false and misleading” information. Unfortunately for Musk, the US legal system is in the business...