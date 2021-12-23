Tweak SEZ rules to add mojo to manufacturing

To give its manufacturing mission a big push, the central government is now planning to turn one of its policy weaknesses into an area of strength. Alongside the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package and the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, the Centre is working on a strategy to breathe new life into moribund special economic zones (SEZs) so that they can play a key role in India's new industrialisation drive. SEZs, for several reasons, have not been able to live up to their expectations...