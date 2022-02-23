English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Decoding Credit Score with OneScore, the first of the series of Masterclasses aimed at explaining the credit score. Block your calendar on 23 Feb at 4.00 p.m. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Traders leave US penny stocks in sign speculative fever is cooling

    Trading in unlisted US shares has dropped almost three-quarters from its peak

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Feb 23, 2022 / 12:52 PM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    Traders leave US penny stocks in sign speculative fever is cooling

    Nicholas Megaw in New York Trading in unlisted US shares has dropped almost three-quarters from its peak at the height of last year’s retail trading frenzy, as investors rein in speculative bets and regulators crack down on potential fraud in penny stocks. January marked the 11th consecutive monthly decline in volumes of “over-the-counter” equity trades, according to data from Finra, the watchdog for US broker-dealers and exchanges. The total number of trades was 70 per cent below the all-time high set...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Putin keeps finger on trigger, sparks fly

      Feb 22, 2022 / 03:57 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Normal monsoon not enough, SEBI off the mark on IPO pricing, IDBI Bank stake sale takes focus, SAIL’s worry line and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers