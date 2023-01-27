English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    TN Hari on tech layoffs: Companies must be generous with severance

    Tech companies hiring aggressively only to find themselves bloated and facing skills mismatches isn’t anything new. But go about layoffs compassionately

    TN Hari
    January 27, 2023 / 11:39 AM IST
    Layoffs are a result of a few factors like long-term shift in trends and short-term pressures induced by certain macro-economic factors. (Representative image/Shutterstock)

    Layoffs are a result of a few factors like long-term shift in trends and short-term pressures induced by certain macro-economic factors. (Representative image/Shutterstock)

    Layoffs at some of the large tech companies have been making front page news for a while now. Before coming to this, I’d like to share a personal experience with layoffs. I joined Tata Steel straight out of college in 1988. The company operated in a protected market at that point of time.

    Economic liberalisation changed everything in 1991. Overnight, import duties were slashed across a wide range of commodities. On the back of India’s protectionist policies, the domestic steel industry had grown sluggish and obsolete with a bloated workforce. Suddenly, it had to deal with the big boys of global steel who were slim and agile. It was a life and death moment for Tata Steel, the kind it had never experienced ever in its nearly hundred-year-old history.

    Layoffs: Tata Steel’s Way

    JJ Irani, a complete antithesis of his charismatic and larger-than-life predecessor Russi Mody, had just taken over as the new Managing Director of Tata Steel. He was the perfect leader for a crisis like this. In a company that was considered ‘caring’, and where employee welfare was of paramount importance, he changed the narrative by emphasising productivity and drawing brutal comparisons with similar steel plants worldwide.