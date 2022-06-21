Time to turn conviction into investment decisions and act on them

(Representational image)

The fall in Indian equity markets has extended into June, with no sign of a reversal, yet. After ending at 16,585 in May, the NSE benchmark Nifty has fallen further to 15,350. But this fall hardly tells the true story. During the course of this month, every pocket of safety in the market got pulled down. Investors are now left wondering if markets will fall further. In such a situation, is there any need to buy stocks now, in...