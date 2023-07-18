English
    Three banks' earnings reinforce some cliches, break others

    While public sector banks, including Central Bank of India, have reported improved performance consistently for several quarters now, their strength relative to private sector lenders is still wanting

    Aparna Iyer
    July 18, 2023 / 08:27 AM IST
    Early bird bank earnings

    Highlights HDFC Bank reported 30 percent net profit growth, 16 percent loan growth HDFC Bank’s metrics underscore the trend of efficient, profitable private sector banks Central Bank of India’s net profit jumped 78 percent but loan growth was modest at 13 percent Public sector banks have been viewed as inefficient and low profitability firms Central Bank of India’s improvement in operating profit contrasts the commonplace view Karur Vysya Bank’s deposit growth lagged that of larger peers but was better than Central Bank A public sector bank...

