Three banks' earnings reinforce some cliches, break others

Highlights HDFC Bank reported 30 percent net profit growth, 16 percent loan growth HDFC Bank’s metrics underscore the trend of efficient, profitable private sector banks Central Bank of India’s net profit jumped 78 percent but loan growth was modest at 13 percent Public sector banks have been viewed as inefficient and low profitability firms Central Bank of India’s improvement in operating profit contrasts the commonplace view Karur Vysya Bank’s deposit growth lagged that of larger peers but was better than Central Bank A public sector bank...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | When China sneezes, Asia risks catching a cold
Jul 17, 2023 / 02:39 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: RBI to note systemic weaknesses in banking sector, India's chance to charge up ...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers