This is a make or break moment for Indian equities

Economies across the world have recently started seeing their growth recover from the pandemic. However, we are now grappling with record high inflation. Fanned by supply chain bottlenecks during the pandemic and exacerbated by geopolitical conflicts which followed, the rising costs of growth have since reached alarming levels globally. India’s tryst with inflation and RBI’s stance so far India had remained relatively insulated from inflationary pressures, but only until March 2022 when CPI inflation came in at 6.95% - well above...