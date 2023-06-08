The warp and weft of PLI 2.0 for textiles 

The PLI scheme is expected to encourage higher capital investments, and thereby higher production, which would be rewarded with incentives over the next five years.

The second edition of the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme — PLI 2.0 — being planned by the government for the textile industry is expected to focus on natural fibres and downstream products such as home textiles and readymade garments. PLI 1.0 had focused on technical and man-made textiles and the industry has been seeking extension of the scheme to other segments as well. PLI 2.0 also comes as the government has an unutilised budget of ~Rs 40 billion from PLI 1.0. As...