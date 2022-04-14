The supply chain crunch requires co-ordinated solutions

Apr 14, 2022 / 12:39 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Supply chain disruptions have been painful for companies and consumers alike. They have created headaches for governments and central banks everywhere and the war in Ukraine is adding to the strain. For small businesses, particularly those from developing economies, the consequences for growth, job creation, and poverty reduction could be catastrophic. With dramatic increases in freight rates diverting shipping capacity towards the most lucrative routes, smaller businesses risk finding themselves locked out of global supply chains. And despite growing...