English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    The root cause of Pakistan’s crisis: Macroeconomics or geopolitics?

    While the mainstream framing of Pakistan’s crisis is a lack of fiscal prudence, what the country really suffers from is a resource curse, not in energy or minerals, but from its position in geopolitics

    Sashi Sivramkrishna
    February 10, 2023 / 08:27 AM IST
    The root cause of Pakistan’s crisis: Macroeconomics or geopolitics?

    Pakistan’s geopolitical resource curse when combined with chronic misgovernance has also caused stagnation of economic complexity. (File image)

    Highlights  Pakistan’s economic problems are blamed on fiscal irresponsibility  An alternative view is to identify Pakistan’s problem to be the ‘resource curse’, the resource here being its position in geopolitics  Geopolitics has led to billions of dollars flowing to the country by its geopolitical allies  This bonanza has been misused by its politicians and the army  The resulting misgovernance is responsible for economic stagnation  As a result the loyalty of the masses has been bought by sops and subsidies, resulting in the fiscal imbalances  The brunt...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | What’s spooking equity investors? 

      Feb 9, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: MPC signals rate hike cycle not yet over, companies benefit from lower tax, mon...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers