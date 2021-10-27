The pros and cons of RBI’s massive build-up of forex reserves

A recent paper by Ashish Saurabh and Nitin Madan, Department of External Investments and Operations, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), ‘highlights the scope for looking beyond traditional ways to manage foreign exchange reserves in order to augment portfolio returns without undermining the predominant goals of safety and liquidity.’ The paper lists various options that can be considered by the RBI to increase yields on its forex reserves. These include increasing the duration of portfolio, investment in new product classes (including FX swaps, repos, and even equity index funds), active management...