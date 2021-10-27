MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Watch leaders discuss the biggest issue of our times at the Sustainability 100+ Summit. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

The pros and cons of RBI’s massive build-up of forex reserves

Given the ample forex reserves for precautionary purposes, it can be inferred that accumulation of reserves is mostly to ensure that the rupee remains depreciated to sustain exports 

Sashi Sivramkrishna
October 27, 2021 / 08:39 AM IST
The pros and cons of RBI’s massive build-up of forex reserves

A recent paper by Ashish Saurabh and Nitin Madan, Department of External Investments and Operations, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), ‘highlights the scope for looking beyond traditional ways to manage foreign exchange reserves in order to augment portfolio returns without undermining the predominant goals of safety and liquidity.’    The paper lists various options that can be considered by the RBI to increase yields on its forex reserves.  These include increasing the duration of portfolio, investment in new product classes (including FX swaps, repos, and even equity index funds), active management...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Numbers add up as TechM gets into reboot mode

    Oct 26, 2021 / 04:52 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: A cruising economy, Concor sails into stable waters, margin halo for Crompton, IEX stock gets cracking, the crypto world, the climate dynamics and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers