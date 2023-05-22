The promise on the currency note 

The government wants to get rid of the Rs 2000 notes and black money is also being mentioned by the defenders of the move. (PTI Photo)

The Reserve Bank of India’s notification dated May 19 on the withdrawal from circulation of the Rs 2000 currency notes is addressed to the Chairman/Managing Director/Chief Executive Officers of all banks and not to ordinary citizens who actually hold these notes. The notification informs them that the Rs 2000 notes are being withdrawn – though they will continue to remain legal tender. From 23 May 2023 to 30 September 2023, holders of these notes can exchange them at bank branches subject to the limit...