English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies from 8.00 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    The politics of selecting Jagdeep Dhankhar as vice-presidential candidate

    There could be many reasons for the BJP choosing Dhankhar as its candidate, but what has been most interesting is the reaction of the Trinamool Congress

    Suvashis Maitra
    July 25, 2022 / 11:08 AM IST
    The politics of selecting Jagdeep Dhankhar as vice-presidential candidate

    With TMC deciding to abstain from voting in the election for vice-president, Jagdeep Dhankhar’s winning is all set with an extra margin

    If everything goes as per arithmetical calculations, the NDA’s vice-presidential candidate, the former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, will become India’s 14th Vice-President. As West Bengal’s chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s party Trinamool Congress (TMC), has announced that they would abstain from voting in the election for vice-president, Mr Dhankhar’s winning is all set with an extra margin. Before the Rajasthan assembly election, to be held in December 2022, from 6th August 2022 onwards, two eminent Rajasthani politicians, Om Birla (Speaker...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Prashant Jain: The Last Rockstar

      Jul 22, 2022 / 07:22 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: A dividend play, the weekly tactical, Havell’s margin trap, FAQs on rupee fall, Sunak’s charm offensive, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers