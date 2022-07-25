The politics of selecting Jagdeep Dhankhar as vice-presidential candidate

With TMC deciding to abstain from voting in the election for vice-president, Jagdeep Dhankhar’s winning is all set with an extra margin

If everything goes as per arithmetical calculations, the NDA’s vice-presidential candidate, the former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, will become India’s 14th Vice-President. As West Bengal’s chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s party Trinamool Congress (TMC), has announced that they would abstain from voting in the election for vice-president, Mr Dhankhar’s winning is all set with an extra margin. Before the Rajasthan assembly election, to be held in December 2022, from 6th August 2022 onwards, two eminent Rajasthani politicians, Om Birla (Speaker...