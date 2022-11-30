The political implications of BJP’S Muslim outreach

Representational image.

Highlights The BJP has said that it will support ‘backward’ or Pasmanda Muslims Samajwadi Party leader Fasahat Ali Khan has defected to the BJP ahead of the Rampur Sadar by elections After making inroads into the Hindu backward caste and Dalit votes, the BJP is now trying to gain influence among Muslims to expand its support base The government of India has set up a commission to explore the possibility of granting Scheduled Caste status to Dalits who have converted to religions other...