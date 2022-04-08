The lesson humble sea urchins offer about economic resilience

Apr 8, 2022 / 11:47 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Tim Harford On the surface, April 2020 was apocalyptic. You could walk the sunny streets of Oxford and barely see a soul: shops closed, roads empty, just the occasional pedestrian nervously crossing to the other side of the street. Of course, it wasn’t just Oxford. The International Labour Organization estimated that, globally, more than 80 per cent of all workers were under some pandemic-related restriction that April. Behind closed doors, however, the economy was surprisingly resilient. Looking at data from five...