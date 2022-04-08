English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    The lesson humble sea urchins offer about economic resilience

    Is the internet the long-spined sea urchin of the modern economy? Or is the electricity grid? ​

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Apr 8, 2022 / 11:47 AM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    The lesson humble sea urchins offer about economic resilience

    PC-Bloomberg

    Tim Harford On the surface, April 2020 was apocalyptic. You could walk the sunny streets of Oxford and barely see a soul: shops closed, roads empty, just the occasional pedestrian nervously crossing to the other side of the street. Of course, it wasn’t just Oxford. The International Labour Organization estimated that, globally, more than 80 per cent of all workers were under some pandemic-related restriction that April. Behind closed doors, however, the economy was surprisingly resilient. Looking at data from five...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | With a tilt to growth, RBI is keeping its powder dry

      Apr 7, 2022 / 03:57 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Sunny side up for Titan, tread with care in markets, AAP makes life hard for Congress and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers