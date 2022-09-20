English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Retail Stock Investors & Traders Conclave, 23rd-25th Sept @1299 INR just for PRO.
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    The journey to sustainability will necessarily be slow

    A prime example of hastening down the road to clean and safe energy without thinking through all eventualities is that of Germany. It is beginning to have second thoughts on its decision to end nuclear power generation

    Subir Roy
    September 20, 2022 / 11:11 AM IST
    The journey to sustainability will necessarily be slow

    (Representational image: Karina Tess via Unsplash)

    The global consensus to halt the rise in temperatures and climate change is on the way to critically change the way business is done. It is also spawning new businesses that seek to stop additions to the emission of greenhouse gases within certain deadlines declared by individual countries. However, the transition from the old to the new way of doing business has to be carefully and realistically managed. A prime example of hastening down the road to clean and safe...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | India a growth light house in these stormy times

      Sep 19, 2022 / 03:10 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Modi, Xi agree to disagree, central banks sweat it out over inflation, waiting game for a new capex cycle, automakers lose sleep over car safety, Adani’s cement masterstroke, economics of new logistics policy and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers