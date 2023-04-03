The jobs market is not dead, it's just growing differently

Job hiring is moderate and mid-manager segment is at risk. (Representative image)

Highlights Layoffs are largely visible among in technology giants, fintech and start-ups India shows a mixed pattern with some layoffs and some hiring too Global Capability Centres are increasing footprint in India Job hiring is moderate and mid-manager segment is at risk Banking, manufacturing and logistics is buoyant in India Knowledge economy has a glut of talent and skill Being a founder and helming a recruitment and staffing services firm, gives me a ringside view of hiring across sectors such as the knowledge economy ones, banking,...