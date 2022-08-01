English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    The Green Pivot | Solar power capacity — Numbers mask the reality 

    Sans hydropower, India’s renewable energy target looks a bit wobbly now; hurdles to solar and wind projects must be removed to meaningfully chase the clean power dream

    Abhijit Kumar Dutta
    August 01, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
    The Green Pivot | Solar power capacity — Numbers mask the reality 

    Representative image

    The Centre’s latest number-crunching in Parliament on the country’s solar power capacity reminds us of the age-old adage “Lies, Damned Lies, and Statistics”. Yes, numerical data can often become an important tool to interpret reality according to one’s convenience. Quoting parliamentary proceedings, news agency PTI reported that, as of June this year, 123 giga watt (GW) of solar energy has either been commissioned or is in the pipeline in the country. (image) In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha last week, minister of...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Who's afraid of a recession?

      Jul 29, 2022 / 02:57 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Weekly Tactical, SBI Life holds an edge, what Cognizant's gu...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers