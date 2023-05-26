English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    The Green Pivot: Scorching heat will singe both lives and livelihoods

    A study by researchers at the University of Exeter says that 600 million Indians will be affected by climate change 

    Subir Roy
    May 26, 2023 / 09:00 AM IST
    The Green Pivot: Scorching heat will singe both lives and livelihoods

    Current global practices are pointing to temperatures rising by 2.7 degrees C in the last two decades of the century

    Even as northern India lives through unbearable scorching heat taking maximum temperatures well beyond 40 degrees C, yet another study is out pointing to even more unbearable conditions ahead. A third of the world’s population will live in dangerously hot conditions by 2080 if residents of planet Earth continue in a business as usual mode. The study by researchers at the University of Exeter which quantified the human cost of global warming identified countries in West Africa and the Gulf...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Is the funding winter beginning to thaw?

      May 25, 2023 / 02:28 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: US stock market rallies in green, office and retail property market zooms, less...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers