The Green Pivot: Scorching heat will singe both lives and livelihoods

Current global practices are pointing to temperatures rising by 2.7 degrees C in the last two decades of the century

Even as northern India lives through unbearable scorching heat taking maximum temperatures well beyond 40 degrees C, yet another study is out pointing to even more unbearable conditions ahead. A third of the world’s population will live in dangerously hot conditions by 2080 if residents of planet Earth continue in a business as usual mode. The study by researchers at the University of Exeter which quantified the human cost of global warming identified countries in West Africa and the Gulf...