The Green Pivot | Ola Electric: Charged to compete, but will it be a disruptor in 2Ws?
Ola’s biggest challenge would be rising competition. New entrants such as Ather, Okinawa and Prevail Electric and traditional 2W makers such as Bajaj Auto, Hero Motocorp and TVS Motor Company are already testing the waters
July 12, 2021 / 08:50 AM IST
Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO and co-founder of Ola (Image: Reuters/Shailesh Andrade)
The long-awaited electric scooter (e-scooter) from Ola Electric Mobility is expected to storm the market over the next few weeks. In the build- up to the launch, social media teasers by Ola's co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on the product and the Future Factory in Tamil Nadu, have charged up expectations. Following the production of two million e-scooters going onstream soon, the company has plans to ramp up production to 10 million over a year or so.
The pertinent question...